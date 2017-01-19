BRIEF-German Startups Group: Auctionata | Paddle8 files prelim insolvency proceedings

Jan 19 (Reuters) - German Startups Group Berlin GmbH & Co KGaA :

* Portfolio company Auctionata | Paddle8 has filed a preliminary insolvency proceedings and is in talks about continuation the financing

* Profit and loss account of German Startups Group in fiscal year 2017 will not be affected by the above events (IFRS)

* The events could negatively affect net group result of German Startups Group in fiscal 2016 by up to 0.17 euro per share (IFRS)