FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Lay Hong updates on litigation of unit with Tiong Nam Logistics Solutions
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 19, 2017 / 9:50 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Lay Hong updates on litigation of unit with Tiong Nam Logistics Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Lay Hong Bhd

* Reference is made to the announcement made on 28 April 2016 and 23 May 2016 on material litigation

* Unit informed by its solicitors that court of appeal has on 17 january 2017 allowed applicant's appeal

* Appeal to refund to appellant sum of 2.6 million rgt together with interest thereon at 5 pct p.a from 7 June 2016 until date of settlement

* Pursuant to appeal there is no operational impact to the company and the group

* Unit Lay Hong Food Corporation Sdn Bhd is the appellant and Tiong Nam Logistics Solutions Sdn Bhd is the respondent Source text (bit.ly/2k6zfwo) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.