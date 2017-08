Jan 19 (Reuters) - Perak Transit Bhd

* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with YS Global Development to acquire a parcel of land located in Bidor, Perak

* Deal for total cash consideration of 2.6 million rgt

* Proposed acquisition will not have any material effect on net assets or earnings per share of ptrans for FY ending 31 December 2017