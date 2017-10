Jan 19 (Reuters) - Erlebnis Akademie AG :

* Prelim 2016 EBIT in range from 1.0 million to 1.1 million euros

* FY total turnover (excluding the Czech joint venture) was around 7.95 million euros ($8.48 million) in 2016, up 14 percent yoy