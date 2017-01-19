BRIEF-Aviva appoints Andy Briggs CEO UK insurance

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc :

* Organisational changes

* Aviva is bringing its UK Insurance businesses together - life insurance, general insurance and health insurance - under leadership of Andy Briggs

* Maurice Tulloch will become CEO international insurance, responsible for Aviva's insurance operations in France, Canada, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey and India

* Both appointments are subject to regulatory approval

* Says David Mcmillan, Chairman Aviva global health insurance and CEO Aviva Europe, has chosen to leave Aviva Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)