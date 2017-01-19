FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Axis Bank Dec qtr profit falls about 73 pct
January 19, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Axis Bank Dec qtr profit falls about 73 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd :

* Dec quarter net profit 5.80 billion rupees versus net profit of 21.75 billion rupees year ago

* Dec quarter interest earned 111.01 billion rupees versus 101.93 billion rupees year ago

* Dec quarter provisions 37.96 billion rupees versus 7.13 billion rupees year ago

* Dec quarter gross NPA 5.22 percent versus 4.17 percent previous quarter

* Says net interest margin for Q3FY17 stood at 3.43 pct

* Dec quarter net NPA 2.18 percent versus 2.02 percent previous quarter

* Axis Bank Ltd consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 7.79 billion rupees

* Axis Bank says watch list loans reduced to 2.8% of customer assets in Dec 2016, from 3.5% in Sept 2016 and 6.2% at beginning of current FY

* Axis bank says under basel III, total car & tier i car (including the net profit for 9MFY17) stood at 16.59% and 12.99% respectively during quarter

* Dec quarter gross slippages declined by 48% Q-o-Q

* Most of the slippages in corporate lending in Dec quarter were from the watch list Source text: (bit.ly/2jORhQo) Further company coverage:

