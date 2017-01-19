FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Mindtree Dec qtr consol profit falls about 27 pct
January 19, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Mindtree Dec qtr consol profit falls about 27 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Mindtree Ltd

* Dec quarter consol net profit 1.03 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol income from software services 12.95 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was INR 1.41 million as per Ind-AS; consol income from software services was INR 12.10 billion

* Mindtree Ltd consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 1.06 billion rupees

* Says declared interim dividend of INR 2 per share

* Says $10+ million clients grew by 1 to 17 in the Dec quarter

* Says approved extension of Krishnakumar Natarajan's tenure as exec chairman to June 30, 2020

* Says approved proposal to transfer biz and net assets of unit Bluefin Solutions to Mindtree against cancellation of co's investments in Bluefin Source text: (bit.ly/2jqZ1YZ) Further company coverage:

