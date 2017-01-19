FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Zuidasdok project preliminary awarded to Heijmans, Fluor and Hochtief
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 19, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Zuidasdok project preliminary awarded to Heijmans, Fluor and Hochtief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Heijmans Nv :

* The Zuidasdok project has been preliminary awarded to partners Fluor, Heijmans and Hochtief (Zuidplus)

* Contract includes widening and partial tunneling of A10 Zuid motorway and expansion of Amsterdam Zuid station

* Design and construct contract is valued at approximately 990 million euros ($1.05 billion) (including tunnel maintenance for 7 years), of which 15 per cent for Heijmans and 42,5 per cent for both Fluor and Hochtief

* The contract is expected to be definitely awarded mid-february Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9387 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.