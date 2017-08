Jan 19 (Reuters) - Bovie Medical Corp :

* Bovie Medical Corp - entered into global sales channel partnership agreement with conmed for its PlazXact ablator

* Bovie Medical Corp - PlazXact ablator will be marketed as ultrablator bipolar series effective in March 2017