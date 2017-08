Jan 19 (Reuters) - Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Announced publication of phase 1 data on edasalonexent in adult subjects

* Edasalonexent was safe, well tolerated and generated positive biomarker results in adult subjects

* Top-Line phase 2 results in boys with duchenne muscular dystrophy on track: expected in first half of q1 2017