Jan 19 (Reuters) - TapImmune Inc

* TapImmune Inc files to register for resale about 2.7 million shares of co's common stock currently held by the selling stockholders - sec filing

* TapImmune - in addition about 5 million shares of co's common stock issuable upon exercise of warrants held by the selling shareholders Source text (bit.ly/2k47AZ5)