BRIEF-Guangdong Land notes recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of co

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Guangdong Land Holdings Ltd :

* Has noted recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of company

* Gdh Limited, controlling shareholder of company, and GDI have entered into an agreement

* Under agreement GDI will acquire GDH's entire holding of shares of company

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading of shares of company on stock exchange with effect on 20 jan 2017

* Save as disclosed, company is not aware of any reason for price and trading volume increase