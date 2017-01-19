FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Guangdong Land notes recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of co
January 19, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Guangdong Land notes recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Guangdong Land Holdings Ltd :

* Has noted recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of company

* Gdh Limited, controlling shareholder of company, and GDI have entered into an agreement

* Under agreement GDI will acquire GDH's entire holding of shares of company

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading of shares of company on stock exchange with effect on 20 jan 2017

* Save as disclosed, company is not aware of any reason for price and trading volume increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

