BRIEF-Deutsche Bank says inheritance claims of Wertheim Jewish Education Trust unfounded

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank says
* Has thoroughly reviewed inheritance claims of Wertheim Jewish Education Trust
* Claims of Wertheim Jewish Education Trust are unfounded
* All U.S. lawsuits relating to the matter so far have been decided in favour of deutsche bank Manager Magazin reported earlier
* Wertheim Jewish Education Trust seeks 3 billion euros
* Lawsuit relates to inheritance of Jewish Wertheim family, which fled Germany before 1933. Deutsche Bank allegedly played role as Wertheim trustee.
* Source text: here Further company coverage: