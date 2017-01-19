BRIEF-Deutsche Bank says inheritance claims of Wertheim Jewish Education Trust unfounded

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank says

* Has thoroughly reviewed inheritance claims of Wertheim Jewish Education Trust

* Claims of Wertheim Jewish Education Trust are unfounded

* All U.S. lawsuits relating to the matter so far have been decided in favour of deutsche bank Manager Magazin reported earlier

* Wertheim Jewish Education Trust seeks 3 billion euros

* Lawsuit relates to inheritance of Jewish Wertheim family, which fled Germany before 1933. Deutsche Bank allegedly played role as Wertheim trustee.

* Source text: here Further company coverage: