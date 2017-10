Jan 19 (Reuters) - Ebro Foods SA :

* Buys organic food distributor Vegetalia for 15 million euros ($16.0 million)

* Says deal includes Vegetalia SL and Corporacio Alimentaria Satoki, excludes restaurants run under "Vegetalia" brand