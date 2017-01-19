FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2017 / 2:30 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Opdivo demonstrated efficacy in patients gastric cancer in a Phase 3 study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :

* Opdivo (nivolumab) demonstrated efficacy and improved survival in patients with previously treated advanced gastric cancer in a randomized Phase 3 study

* Bristol-Myers squibb co - opdivo demonstrated a 37% reduction in risk of death compared to placebo

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - 12-month overall survival rates were 26.6% in Opdivo- treated patients compared to 10.9% in placebo-treated patients

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - safety profile of opdivo was consistent with previously reported studies in solid tumors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

