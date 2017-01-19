FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Sabvest appoints Dawn Mokhobo as non-executive chairman
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2017 / 2:17 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Sabvest appoints Dawn Mokhobo as non-executive chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Sabvest Ltd :

* Changes To The Composition Of The Board And Committees

* Philip Coutts-Trotter has advised board that he will retire as non-executive chairman at AGM on May 15 2017

* Philip is also executive chairman of Sabvest's largest investee company, S A Bias Industries (PTY) Limited

* Philip will be relinquishing his executive responsibilities at s a bias but will continue as its non-executive chairman

* Says Dawn Mokhobo, currently deputy chairman of Sabvest, will be appointed as independent non-executive chairman

* Bheki Shongwe, currently a non-executive director of Sabvest, will be appointed independent non-executive deputy chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.