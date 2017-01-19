BRIEF-Sabvest appoints Dawn Mokhobo as non-executive chairman

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Sabvest Ltd :

* Changes To The Composition Of The Board And Committees

* Philip Coutts-Trotter has advised board that he will retire as non-executive chairman at AGM on May 15 2017

* Philip is also executive chairman of Sabvest's largest investee company, S A Bias Industries (PTY) Limited

* Philip will be relinquishing his executive responsibilities at s a bias but will continue as its non-executive chairman

* Says Dawn Mokhobo, currently deputy chairman of Sabvest, will be appointed as independent non-executive chairman

* Bheki Shongwe, currently a non-executive director of Sabvest, will be appointed independent non-executive deputy chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)