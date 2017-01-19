FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Chipotle names new agency partners for advertising, media services
#Market News
January 19, 2017 / 2:40 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Chipotle names new agency partners for advertising, media services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc :

* Chipotle names new agency partners for advertising, media services

* Announced that it has selected two new agency partners

* Decision comes at end of four-month agency review that included consideration of nearly 20 potential agency partners.

* Chipotle Mexican Grill - Venables Bell & Partners will take on advertising duties, and Mullenlowe Mediahub was selected for media planning and buying

* Says will continue its work with GSD&M through duration of its "ingredients reign" campaign Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

