Jan 19 (Reuters) - TP ICAP Plc

* Successful execution of 500 million stg fixed rate senior unsecured notes due 2024 with a semi-annual coupon of 5.25 pct

* Expects notes to be issued on 26 January

* Joint lead managers for issue are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Lloyds and NatWest markets.