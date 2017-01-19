FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Wells Fargo names Richard Yorke COO for wholesale banking group
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 19, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Wells Fargo names Richard Yorke COO for wholesale banking group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo announces new structure for its international business

* Wells Fargo & Co - International group will be integrated into other wholesale banking business lines

* Wells Fargo & Co - Richard Yorke appointed chief operating officer for wholesale banking group

* Wells Fargo - Before assuming role of wholesale COO, Yorke will conduct interim special assignment as part of efforts to resubmit 2016 resolution plan

* Wells Fargo & Co - Wells Fargo foreign exchange will report to Jon Weiss, head of Wells Fargo Securities

* Wells Fargo - Global financial institutions business will be combined with financial institutions business in Wells Fargo corporate banking Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.