BRIEF-Homestreet finalizes settlement agreement with SEC
#Market News
January 19, 2017 / 10:52 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Homestreet finalizes settlement agreement with SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Homestreet Inc

* Homestreet Inc - has finalized a settlement agreement with Securities and Exchange Commission on January 19, 2017

* In connection with settlement agreement, Homestreet paid SEC a penalty of $500,000

* Homestreet - Settlement relates to errors in co’s fair value hedge accounting for 20 commercial real estate loans, swaps originated between 2006-2008

* Homestreet Inc - Homestreet’s treasurer and chief investment officer also entered into a separate settlement agreement with SEC on January 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

