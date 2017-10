Jan 19 (Reuters) - FirstEnergy Corp -

* FirstEnergy - Will recognize pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of about $266 million associated with power stations sold to Aspen Generating

* FirstEnergy Corp - Impairment charge of $266 million will be in its consolidated statement of income for year ended December 31, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2jE34mY) Further company coverage: