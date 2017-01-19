FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NY AG Schneiderman settles with Anthem to discontinue pre-authorization for opioid addiction drugs
January 19, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-NY AG Schneiderman settles with Anthem to discontinue pre-authorization for opioid addiction drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman

* NY Attorney General Schneiderman announces national settlement with anthem to discontinue pre-authorization for opioid addiction treatment drugs

* Agreement includes empire bluecross blueshield,resolves investigation of prior authorization practices,network adequacy for mat treatment

* Empire Bluecross Blueshield will also launch initiative in new york to expand access to opioid addiction treatment drugs Source (on.ny.gov/2iGCla2) Further company coverage:

