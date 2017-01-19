BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's independent members of board approve James Dimon's compensation for 2016

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Jpmorgan Chase & Co

* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million

* JPMorgan chase - Dimon's total compensation includes annual base salary of $1.5 million, performance-based variable incentive compensation of $26.5 million

* Dimon's 2016 base salary and cash incentive remain unchanged from last year

* $5 million of Dimon's 2016 variable incentive compensation will be delivered in cash, remaining $21.5 million in form of PSUS Source: (bit.ly/2iPEWK8) Further company coverage: