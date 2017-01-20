FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-GE reports quarterly continuing operations EPS $0.39
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-GE reports quarterly continuing operations EPS $0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co

* Quarterly continuing operations EPS (GAAP) of $0.39

* Q4 revenue $33.1 billion, down 2 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $33.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter-end backlog $321 billion, +2% versus 4Q'15

* Quarterly industrial operating + verticals EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.46

* Q4 orders $33.9 billion, up 4 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* General Electric's Immelt says "we will continue to invest in the industrial internet to lead in productivity and performance for our customers in 2017" Source text: (invent.ge/2jTVulV) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.