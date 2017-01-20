BRIEF-GE reports quarterly continuing operations EPS $0.39

Jan 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co

* Quarterly continuing operations EPS (GAAP) of $0.39

* Q4 revenue $33.1 billion, down 2 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $33.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter-end backlog $321 billion, +2% versus 4Q'15

* Quarterly industrial operating + verticals EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.46

* Q4 orders $33.9 billion, up 4 percent

* General Electric's Immelt says "we will continue to invest in the industrial internet to lead in productivity and performance for our customers in 2017" Source text: (invent.ge/2jTVulV) Further company coverage: