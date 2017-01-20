FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Citic Resources says nominees secured financial support from Australia
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2017 / 1:08 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Citic Resources says nominees secured financial support from Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Citic Resources Holdings Ltd :

* Portland Aluminium Smelter to restart capacity lost after power outage voluntary announcement

* Citic nominees secured financial support from State Government of Victoria & Commonwealth Government of Australia

* Secured financial support to assist in funding restart of smelter and on-going operations under four year agreements

* Citic nominees has entered into a new hedging agreement with AGL Energy in relation to supply of electricity to smelter

* Announcement follows power outage in Dec 2016 which disrupted operations & caused reduction in production capacity at Portland Aluminium Smelter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.