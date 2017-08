Jan 20 (Reuters) - Future Consumer Ltd :

* Co entered into JV with Tilda Hain India Pvt Ltd

* Co and Hain India shall each hold 50 percent of paid up share capital of JV co

* Co and Hain India inter alia shall have right to nominate 3 directors each on board of JV co