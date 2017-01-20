FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra buys 75.1 pct stake in Turkey-based Hisarlar Makina
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
January 20, 2017 / 4:12 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra buys 75.1 pct stake in Turkey-based Hisarlar Makina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd :

* Signed share subscription agreement to subscribe up to 75.1 percent share capital of Hisarlar Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

* Says deal will help co in growing farm equipment business in Turkey and Europe

* Deal expected to be completed in around 3 months

* Co to invest Turkish Lira 71 million as capital infusion in Hisarlal for acquiring stake

* Consideration for deal in cash

* Says as part of deal EBRD is increasing shareholding to 18.7 percent, will be able to nominate a board of director

* As part of deal, Darby Converging Europe Fund III will exit its investment Source text: bit.ly/2juM2pm Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.