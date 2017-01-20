BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra buys 75.1 pct stake in Turkey-based Hisarlar Makina

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd :
* Signed share subscription agreement to subscribe up to 75.1 percent share capital of Hisarlar Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi
* Says deal will help co in growing farm equipment business in Turkey and Europe
* Deal expected to be completed in around 3 months
* Co to invest Turkish Lira 71 million as capital infusion in Hisarlal for acquiring stake
* Consideration for deal in cash
* Says as part of deal EBRD is increasing shareholding to 18.7 percent, will be able to nominate a board of director
* As part of deal, Darby Converging Europe Fund III will exit its investment