FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-UK Lender Close Brothers sees "strong" H1 result, loan book rises
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2017 / 7:30 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-UK Lender Close Brothers sees "strong" H1 result, loan book rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Group Plc

* Scheduled trading update

* Has delivered a strong performance since start of financial year

* Banking division has generated strong returns and profit growth during period

* Loan book was up 2.3 pct over period and 9.3 pct year on year at 6.6 billion stg (31 July 2016: 6.4 billion stg)

* Although new business volumes remained solid across loan book, repayments were higher particularly towards end of period

* Winterflood delivered a good performance, with strong retail trading activity throughout period

* Asset management benefited from improved market conditions and both market movements and net inflows were positive

* Managed assets reduced to 7.8 billion pct (31 July 2016: 8 billion stg) reflecting previously announced disposal of OLIM Investment Managers

* Since Jan 5 have issued 175 million stg of tier 2 subordinated debt securities

* Confident in delivering a strong result for first half as well as a good outcome for full 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.