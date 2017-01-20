BRIEF-Esor says to raise up to 37.54 mln rand via rights offer

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Esor Limited :

* Rights Offer Declaration Announcement

* Full proceeds to be used to repay credit facility made available to Esor to fund acquisition by Geomer Investments Proprietary Limited

* Qualifying Esor shareholders are hereby offered right to acquire 25 rights offer shares for every 100 Esor shares

* Offer at a subscription price of 38 cents per rights offer share.

* Has entered into agreement under which Geomer Investments will fully underwrite rights offer quating to a maximum of up to 37.54 million rand

* Shareholders holding 10.45 pct of issued share capital of Esor, have irrevocably undertaken to renounce their rights to Geomer Investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)