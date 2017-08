Jan 20 (Reuters) - BinckBank NV :

* Veb and Vermogensmonitor will be given opportunity to offer a compensation to clients who have complained and who meet certain criteria

* Taking into consideration provision of 5.25 million euros ($5.61 million) recorded in 2015, agreement contributes negatively to result in Q4 of 2016 for an amount of 2.75 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9364 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)