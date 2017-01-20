BRIEF-SDL says FY pretax profit to be slightly ahead of expectations

Jan 20 (Reuters) - SDL Plc :
* 2016 year-end trading update
* Continuing operations revenue and profit before taxation, amortisation of intangible assets and one-off costs are both expected to be slightly ahead of market expectations.
* Whilst there has been some foreign exchange tailwind at top line, because a large proportion of our costs are denominated in foreign currencies
* PBTA margin % is anticipated to be in line with market expectations.
* Good progress continues to be made in executing new strategic plan.
* All businesses have performed well, with strengthened recurring and repeat revenues evidenced. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)