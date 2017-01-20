FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Bonmarche sticks to full-year profit outlook
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 20, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bonmarche sticks to full-year profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bonmarche Holdings Plc

* Sales for 13 weeks ended 24 december 2016 increased by 3.3% against corresponding period in fy16, and store lfl sales increased by 0.8%.

* Sales for 39 weeks ended 24 december 2016 decreased by 1.3% and store lfl sales decreased by 5.3%.

* A less promotional stance was taken throughout quarter

* Resulted in stronger gross margin performance, with product gross margin in quarter 2.2% higher than in last year's corresponding period.

* Board's expectation for full year is unchanged, with our expectation being that group's pre-exceptional pbt is likely to fall within a range between £5.0m and £7.0m. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.