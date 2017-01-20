BRIEF-Jyothy Labs Dec qtr consol profit up about 7 pct

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Jyothy Laboratories Ltd

* Jyothy Laboratories Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 215.1 million rupees

* Jyothy Laboratories Ltd - dec quarter consol total income from operations 4 billion rupees

* Jyothy Laboratories Ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 295.9 million rupees

* Jyothy Laboratories Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 201.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 3.88 billion rupees

* Jyothy Laboratories Ltd says business during quarter was impacted by demonetisation drive

* Jyothy Laboratories Ltd says wholesale trade was at total standstill for 2 weeks

* Jyothy Laboratories Ltd says as co enters last quarter of FY17, demand situation has started getting back to normal Source text - (bit.ly/2iIr5Kg) Further company coverage: