7 months ago
BRIEF-Jyothy Labs Dec qtr consol profit up about 7 pct
January 20, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Jyothy Labs Dec qtr consol profit up about 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Jyothy Laboratories Ltd

* Jyothy Laboratories Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 215.1 million rupees

* Jyothy Laboratories Ltd - dec quarter consol total income from operations 4 billion rupees

* Jyothy Laboratories Ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 295.9 million rupees

* Jyothy Laboratories Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 201.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 3.88 billion rupees

* Jyothy Laboratories Ltd says business during quarter was impacted by demonetisation drive

* Jyothy Laboratories Ltd says wholesale trade was at total standstill for 2 weeks

* Jyothy Laboratories Ltd says as co enters last quarter of FY17, demand situation has started getting back to normal Source text - (bit.ly/2iIr5Kg) Further company coverage:

