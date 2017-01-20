BRIEF-Ymagis Group partners with Omega Cinema Systems in Turkey

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ymagis SA :

* Ymagis Group strengthens Cinemanext's exhibition services in Turkey with new business partner Omega Cinema Systems

* Under terms of agreement and subject to fulfillment of conditions precedent, a new company, Cinemanext TR, will be created

* Will take 51 percent stake in Cinemanext TR

* Omega Cinema Systems founders Fikret Gürsoy, Turgay Gürsoy and Serkan Sahin acquiring remaining 49 pct in Cinemanext TR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)