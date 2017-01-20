FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ThromboGenics enrolls first patients in Phase II clinical study evaluating THR-317 (ANTI-PLGF) for diabetic macular edema (DME)
January 20, 2017 / 9:00 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-ThromboGenics enrolls first patients in Phase II clinical study evaluating THR-317 (ANTI-PLGF) for diabetic macular edema (DME)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - ThromboGenics NV :

* The Phase II study will evaluate the safety of 3 intravitreal injections of 2 dose levels of thr-317 (4 mg or 8 mg)

* The trial will also assess THR-317's ability to improve best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and to reduce central retinal thickness in subjects with DME

* The study plans to enroll a total of 50 patients over a period of about 12 months

* First results from the study are expected in Q1 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2jvCQBb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

