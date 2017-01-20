FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-UK's FCA says HSBC voluntarily pays 4 mln stg redress
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-UK's FCA says HSBC voluntarily pays 4 mln stg redress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - FCA

* Fca- hsbc voluntarily agrees to provide approximately £4 million redress for historical debt collection

* Fca - redress scheme for customers who may have suffered detriment by paying an unreasonable debt collection charge imposed by hfc bank ltd, john lewis financial services ltd

* Fca - in total, it is estimated that approximately £4 million will be paid by hsbc in redress to affected customers

* Uk's fca - has conducted a thorough review of allegations in respect of hfc and jlfs and has been able to establish that approximately 6,700 customer accounts

* Uk's fca - vast majority of accounts belong to hfc customers, who paid debt collection charge prior to 2010, either in full, or in part, and are potentially entitled to redress Source text: bit.ly/2jG0mNK Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.