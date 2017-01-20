FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Iris Corporation's deputy Managing Director arrested on corruption charges
January 20, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Iris Corporation's deputy Managing Director arrested on corruption charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Iris Corporation Bhd

* Deputy managing director of co Hamdan Bin Mohd Hassan was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on 19 January 2017

* Hamdan has been alleged to have abused his power and to have been involved in corrupt practices in e-passport project for government of Republic of Guinea

* Remand of Hamdan will not have any implications on the validity of the contract between ICB and the government of the Republic of Guinea

* Remand of Hamdan will not have any material effect on the earnings and net assets of the company

* Hamdan's present duties and responsibilities as acting CEO of ICB will be taken over by current COO, Choong Choo Hock Source text (bit.ly/2k9T4D1) Further company coverage:

