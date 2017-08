Jan 20 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp :

* Anadarko Petroleum - on Jan 13 entered into a first amendment to 364-day revolving credit agreement - sec filing

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - amendment extends maturity date, as defined in credit agreement, from January 18, 2017 to January 12, 2018 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2jGskZF Further company coverage: