Jan 20 (Reuters) - Genius Brands International Inc :

* Genius Brands International - on January 10, 2017 co entered into amendment of home entertainment distribution agreement with sony pictures home entertainment

* Genius Brands International-pursuant to amendment,SPHE agreed to pay $1.48 million,owed and payable by co to SPHE s sister co sony dadc us inc-sec filing