Jan 20 (Reuters) - Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd :

* Loan agreement A and loan agreement B were entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and two customers and customer A

* Principal amount for loan agreement A is HK$27 million

* Principal amount for loan agreement B is HK$10 million

* For Oi Wah Pl in loan agreement B, principal amount is HK$15mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: