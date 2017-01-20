FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2017 / 8:28 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Aviva, Hillhouse Capital and Tencent to develop insurance co in Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc

* Aviva, Hillhouse Capital and Tencent Holdings Limited have agreed to develop an insurance company in Hong Kong, which will focus on digital insurance

* As part of agreement, Hillhouse and Tencent will acquire shares in Aviva Life Insurance Company Limited

* Following completion of transaction, Aviva and Hillhouse will each hold 40 pct and Tencent will hold 20 pct shareholdings in Aviva Hong Kong

* Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

