Jan 20 (Reuters) - Changhong Jiahua Holdings Ltd

* Is expected to record an increase in its consolidated profit for year ended 31 December 2016

* Expected profit attributable for year ended 31 December 2016 will not be less than 170 percent of corresponding period

* Expected results due to improvement of operational efficiency as a result of group's further control over its operational costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: