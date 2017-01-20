BRIEF-Chigo Holding says unit entered finance lease contract

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chigo Holding Ltd
* Guangdong Chigo, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into finance lease contract
* contract with ping an leasing
* deal for aggregate consideration of rmb31.6 million
* Ping An Leasing has conditionally agreed to purchase equipment from guangdong chigo
* arrangement would provide medium term financing alternate to short-term loans, without material impact on actual production,operation of Guangdong Chigo