7 months ago
BRIEF-Chigo Holding says unit entered finance lease contract
January 20, 2017 / 9:58 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Chigo Holding says unit entered finance lease contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chigo Holding Ltd

* Guangdong Chigo, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into finance lease contract

* contract with ping an leasing

* deal for aggregate consideration of rmb31.6 million

* Ping An Leasing has conditionally agreed to purchase equipment from guangdong chigo

* arrangement would provide medium term financing alternate to short-term loans, without material impact on actual production,operation of Guangdong Chigo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

