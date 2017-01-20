BRIEF-KLCC Property posts qtrly profit after taxation of 347.1 mln rgt

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Klcc Property Holdings Bhd

* Qtrly revenue 344.7 million rgt

* Qtrly profit after taxation 347.1 million rgt

* Year-ago qtrly net profit 623.3 million rgt, revenue 347.1 million rgt

* Total dividend/income distribution per stapled security for quarter ended 31 december 2016 9.85 sen per share

* Declares a fourth interim dividend of 4.17 sen per ordinary share

* For 2017, on the basis of currently weaker consumer demand, retail segment is not expected to show any significant growth

* For 2017, hotel segment is not expected to report any significant improvement Source text (bit.ly/2jFPT52 , bit.ly/2jTGzIf , bit.ly/2k9BXRU) Further company coverage: