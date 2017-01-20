FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Dukang Distillers expects its revenue and earnings to be lower for 3-mnths ended 31 Dec
January 20, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Dukang Distillers expects its revenue and earnings to be lower for 3-mnths ended 31 Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Dukang Distillers Holdings Ltd :

* Expects its overall revenue and earnings to be significantly lower for three months ended 31 December 2016

* Expects its Baijiu production and operations to be significantly affected for its Q3 ending 31 March 2017

* Expected result due to austerity measures and restrictions in PRC which further compressed sales of high-end alcohol market

* Its baijiu production is expected to gradually recover from mid March 2017

* Expects baijiu performance to negatively impact in its 3QFY2017 revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

