Jan 20 (Reuters) - Makemytrip Ltd :

* MakemyTrip ltd - Ibibo Group received letter from competition commission of India stating proposed combination of MakemyTrip and Ibibo has been approved by the commission

* Closing of the transaction with Ibibo is expected to occur on or around January 31, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2k8hFnF) Further company coverage: