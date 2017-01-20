FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Herbalife sees Q4 volume to be towards low end of guidance
January 20, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Herbalife sees Q4 volume to be towards low end of guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Herbalife Ltd -

* Says expects Q4 volume to be toward low end of guidance provided on Nov. 1, 2016

* For full year 2017, company is maintaining its previous volume guidance in range of 2.0-5.0 pct growth - SEC filing

* For FY 2017, estimated GAAP, adjusted diluted EPS are expected to be negatively impacted by about $0.40 per share compared to prior guidance

* Company has seen further strong currency headwinds since guidance it announced on Nov. 1, 2016

* Says additional strong headwinds will impact Q4 net sales causing reported net sales to be below previous guidance

* Says Q4 2016 net sales is now expected to be between down 6.0 pct to down 4.0 pct as compared to Q4 of 2015

* Due primarily to additional currency headwinds noted above, lowering 2017 net sales guidance by 320 basis points versus previous guidance

* Sees adjusted earnings per share $4.20-$4.60 for twelve months ending Dec 31, 2017

* Sees earnings per share $3.55-$3.95 for twelve months ending Dec. 31, 2017

* Sees capex between $125 million to $155 million for twelve months ending Dec 31, 2017

* Sees currency adjusted earnings per share $4.75 to $5.15 for twelve months ending dec 31, 2017

* Intends to raise $1,325 million of new credit facilities to refinance its existing revolver

* Part of proceeds will be used to repay about $410 million of existing debt Source text - (bit.ly/2jwp8hp) Further company coverage:

