7 months ago
BRIEF-Kino Polska TV to create write-down of subsidiary
#Broadcasting
January 20, 2017 / 1:44 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Kino Polska TV to create write-down of subsidiary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Kino Polska TV SA :

* Says it will need to create write-down regarding its subsidiary, Cyfrowe Repozytorium Filmowe Sp. z o.o (CRF)

* According to management estimations, the write-down will lower Kino Polska TV's consolidated result for 2016 by 1.9 million zlotys ($462,400)

* The need for the write-down is due to the fact that the Centre Projects Digital Poland has negatively rated an application made under the Operational Programme Digital Poland, whose indirect beneficiary would be CRF

* The participation in the programme was supposed to bring revenue and EBIT margin growth for CRF's digitization and archiving segment starting from 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1090 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

