January 20, 2017 / 1:44 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Herbalife says SEC requested documents relating to co's anti-corruption compliance in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Herbalife Ltd :

* SEC requested from company documents and other information relating to company's anti-corruption compliance in China and company is conducting own review - SEC Filing

* Company has discussed the SEC's investigation and the company's review with the Department of Justice

* Company is cooperating with the SEC's investigation and cannot predict the eventual scope, duration, or outcome of the matter at this time Source text (bit.ly/2jwuYis) Further company coverage:

