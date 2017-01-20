FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
January 20, 2017 / 1:50 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Rightside Group Ltd

* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc

* Rightside Group Ltd says deal for $83.5 million

* Rightside Group Ltd says Rightside will receive $76.7 million of net cash proceeds from transaction, net of working capital adjustments

* Rightside Group Ltd says following deal, Rightside will continue to evaluate strategic options, including potential use of proceeds from divestiture

* Rightside Group Ltd says as part of Tucows, eNom will continue to be a distribution partner for Rightside's new gTLDs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

